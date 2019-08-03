As Autozone (AZO) Valuation Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Holding; Amgen Com (AMGN) Holder First Long Island Investors Raised Stake

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 3,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 117,437 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31 million, up from 113,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Capital Ltd reported 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Carret Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.18% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,726 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited has invested 0.09% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bokf Na holds 126,413 shares. Acg Wealth accumulated 5,707 shares. Amer International Group Inc Inc owns 308,020 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Eastern Bancorp owns 3,100 shares. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 7,733 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 36,994 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.36% or 284,371 shares. Buckingham Capital holds 14,220 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc stated it has 0.34% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Profit Management Limited Co owns 0.81% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,614 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 86,824 shares. Exchange Capital Management Incorporated holds 1.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 26,352 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 4,669 shares to 72,911 shares, valued at $12.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Gp LP stated it has 39,275 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.07% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Tru Of Vermont invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 1.92 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Mufg Americas, a New York-based fund reported 25 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested in 0% or 1 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd owns 374 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Ltd Llc holds 3,700 shares. Mason Street Limited Company holds 3,561 shares. Gemmer Asset reported 25 shares stake. 36,663 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc. Dean Invest Associate Limited Liability Corp has 3,241 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Kiltearn Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 3.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Manchester Mngmt Lc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 238 shares. Ledyard State Bank owns 200 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,671 shares to 213,495 shares, valued at $68.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 28,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.72M shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).