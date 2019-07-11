As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sterling Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.02 Million; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Increased Its Holding in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by $934,416 as Shares Rose

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Noodles And Company (NDLS) by 50.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 155,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 461,301 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 305,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Noodles And Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 284,437 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Adj EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO INTERIM CFO SUSAN DAGGETT LEAVING CO; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 02/05/2018 – Noodles & Company Launches Zucchini Noodles Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – SEES MODESTLY POSITIVE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES IN 2018

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 5,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $5.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.47. About 125,425 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (NYSE:SRI) by 372,952 shares to 232,695 shares, valued at $6.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) by 309,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,625 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 137,537 are held by Jane Street Grp Limited Co. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 35,186 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 29,397 shares stake. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Prospector Partners Limited has 0.58% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Timpani Mgmt Limited Liability owns 306,879 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 256,184 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 7,894 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 741,278 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 648,268 shares. 254,800 were reported by Hennessy Advisors.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $537.98 million for 13.15 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.