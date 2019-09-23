As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS) Holding Lifted by Pioneer Investment Management Inc

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 50,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $298.82M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 1.38M shares traded or 24.34% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,301 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.53 million, down from 2,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.37. About 282,484 shares traded or 17.63% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” on September 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Beyond Meat, US Steel, Check Point Software, Applied Materials, AutoZone, Costco and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “10 Recession-Resistant Services Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested in 9,314 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.12% or 9,221 shares. British Columbia Management holds 0.04% or 4,946 shares. Jane Street Lc accumulated 4,881 shares. Cleararc Cap stated it has 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.53% stake. Garrison Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,764 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Stifel Financial invested in 0.02% or 8,259 shares. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 481 shares. Private Grp Inc invested in 19,965 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 10,980 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Edgestream Lp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,563 shares. Birinyi Inc has invested 0.62% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 238 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 106,029 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.33 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66 million and $513.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 32,383 shares to 258,915 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 50,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Finance National Bank And Tru stated it has 0.03% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Duncker Streett And Communications has 400 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 0.01% stake. Robecosam Ag holds 1.28% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 541,200 shares. Hudock Cap Group Inc holds 400 shares. Adage Partners Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.18% or 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 565,951 shares. 16,087 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Calamos Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 109,145 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 21,338 shares. First Financial Bank holds 0.1% or 11,223 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 1,203 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability reported 19,120 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 6,379 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

More notable recent Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Fortune Brands Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call – Business Wire” on January 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Loving Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) 1.7% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Fortune Brands’ (FBHS) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.’s (NYSE:FBHS) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.