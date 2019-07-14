As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Private Management Group Has Cut by $11.22 Million Its Stake; Bristol John W & Company Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $455,853; Share Price Rose

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 10,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.13M, down from 35,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $15.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.71. About 140,281 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 8,601 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.21 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Longtime Cisco leader to exit as customer service group restructures; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares to 325,903 shares, valued at $81.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 11,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares to 250,879 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 16,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46 million for 13.34 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.