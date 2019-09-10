As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Kepos Capital LP Has Trimmed by $1.67 Million Its Holding; Clearline Capital LP Increased Its Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) as Stock Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 6,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26 million, down from 7,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $16.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1127.19. About 386,915 shares traded or 63.27% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67M, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 6.93 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 10/05/2018 – CAESARS EXPECTS BIDDING PROCESS FOR JAPAN CASINOS TO BEGIN 2019; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, VICI PROPERTIES REPORT LETTER OF INTENT; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment and Meraas Plan to Open Two Caesars Hotels & Beach Club in Dubai; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why AutoZone Is A Terrible Short – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Own If You’re Worried About a Recession – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.82 million for 12.96 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 1,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has 117,117 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 2,700 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,881 shares. Cleararc owns 0.08% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 397 shares. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 14,940 shares or 0.64% of the stock. North Star Inv Corp accumulated 809 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 21,645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 209 shares. Endowment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.6% or 88,848 shares. Pitcairn Commerce reported 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Asset Inc accumulated 21,737 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

