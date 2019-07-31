As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Raised Stake; Iberiabank Increased Its Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stake by $511,105; Market Valuation Rose

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 6,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,536 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 million, up from 110,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.84. About 270,239 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B

Martingale Asset Management LP increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 250.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP bought 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.65 million, up from 7,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $14.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1129.74. About 86,217 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 7,401 shares to 72,619 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 102,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,373 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Clas (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $30,003 activity.