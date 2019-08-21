As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, First Quadrant LP Cut Its Holding; Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 25.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 3,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 9,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23 million, down from 12,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $5.48 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.63. About 184,837 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 114,413 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.48 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 50,878 shares to 109,284 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME).