As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Btim Boosted by $362,496 Its Stake; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Salzhauer Michael Cut Holding by $1.39 Million

Btim Corp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 354 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.79M, up from 16,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $15.4 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.6. About 156,362 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 66.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 33,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,779 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 49,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.02. About 5.04M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – GARTNER INC IT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $127; 24/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY COMMITS $250B TO LOW-CARBON SOLUTIONS BY 2030; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 31/03/2018 – Corporate Life: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 16/05/2018 – New pollution rules in the shipping industry will only increase demand for distillates, Morgan Stanley warns; 12/04/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN: MORGAN STANLEY HOLDS 12.1% AS OF APRIL 5; 29/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Taps BlackRock to Help Lure $2 Trillion of Assets; 17/04/2018 – Morgan Sindall Agrees Joint Venture for Hertfordshire Housing; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and cons

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $203.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc by 24,853 shares to 53,671 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC) by 20,246 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ejf Limited Com has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 1.94M were accumulated by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Valueact Limited Partnership holds 26.23M shares or 12.17% of its portfolio. Affinity Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 179,384 shares stake. Amer Assets Investment Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 69,500 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 527,692 shares. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 1.50M shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability invested in 9,140 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 2.16 million shares. The New York-based Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Park Circle holds 800 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,763 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 200 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 2,666 shares. Emory University stated it has 45,964 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings.

