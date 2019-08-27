As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Its Holding; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Addison Capital Company Has Upped Holding

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 558.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 24,083 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 3,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.51. About 4.44 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 17/05/2018 – Lionsgate: Former Disney Executive Erin Westerman Named EVP of Production; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Media Networks Rev $6.14B; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59 million, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.38. About 171,566 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $131.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 12,322 shares to 2,965 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities Inc accumulated 2,039 shares. Chilton Invest Limited Liability has invested 2.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Texas-based South Texas Money Limited has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr, a California-based fund reported 1,431 shares. S Muoio And Ltd Liability reported 5,480 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,297 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 71,697 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs Inc reported 1,243 shares stake. Rockland holds 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 10,063 shares. 1.76 million were accumulated by Pentwater Capital Mgmt L P. Miller Investment Mngmt Lp holds 3,523 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.42% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 24.40 million shares. The New York-based Valicenti Advisory Services has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vigilant Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,419 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 20,665 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $109.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 69,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).