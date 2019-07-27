As Autozone (AZO) Stock Value Rose, 1832 Asset Management LP Upped Position; Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Stock Value Declined While Laurion Capital Management LP Lowered by $1.70 Million Its Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 3920% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp bought 588 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 603 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, up from 15 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 169,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 12.89M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 11,404 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.21% or 28,638 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability has 1,415 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management accumulated 36,663 shares. 1,013 are held by Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Adv. Psagot Investment House Limited invested in 2,780 shares. Gotham Asset reported 30,187 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. 526,138 are owned by Nordea Inv Mngmt. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 234,290 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 27,306 shares. Moreover, Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Old State Bank In invested in 0.03% or 468 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Llc accumulated 1,804 shares. Weiss Multi invested 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hall Laurie J Trustee has 138 shares.

1832 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $36.47B and $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 21,930 shares to 270 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 13,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,380 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps owns 88,761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Platinum Investment Management Ltd reported 18.20M shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Paragon Capital Limited Liability has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nomura Inc owns 1.68 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 89,608 are owned by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Numerixs Technologies invested in 100,796 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 47,593 shares. J Goldman Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 103,713 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc reported 25,100 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 147,896 shares to 253,319 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc (Put) by 135,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Alcoa Corp (Put).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

