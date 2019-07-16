As Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Check Capital Management Has Cut Stake; Dollar General (DG) Market Valuation Declined While Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 40.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 13,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,392 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.31M, down from 32,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $142.26. About 1.23M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone (AZO) by 72.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc analyzed 2,424 shares as the company's stock rose 9.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 904 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, down from 3,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $13.67 during the last trading session, reaching $1178.38. About 120,779 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.46M for 13.49 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,600 shares to 17,800 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 1,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $405.57M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.