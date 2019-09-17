As Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding; Dominion Energy (D) Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $40.63 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 9,417 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 188,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.67 million, up from 179,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $24.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1154.75. About 46,359 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 527,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 640,089 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49 million, down from 1.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 670,493 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 21/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED MERGER OF DOMINION ENERGY, SCANA CORP; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Expects to Enter Into Forward Sale Agreements With Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 100,417 shares to 247,030 shares, valued at $31.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48M shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $735.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forterra Inc by 303,180 shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $14.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 113,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.91 million shares, and has risen its stake in Avangrid Inc.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.95M for 17.17 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

