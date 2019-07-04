As Autozone (AZO) Stock Rose, Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Stake by $2.21 Million; Condor Capital Management Lowered Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $489,368; Stock Price Rose

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 2,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.88 million, down from 41,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 105,373 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO)

Condor Capital Management decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 22.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Condor Capital Management sold 5,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,055 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 24,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Condor Capital Management who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 3.72 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 22/04/2018 – DJ Philip Morris International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PM); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 153,490 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank owns 72,830 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 38,251 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.04% stake. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.03% or 26,001 shares. Trustco Bankshares Corp N Y holds 0.52% or 5,248 shares. Sns Grp Ltd accumulated 5,184 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,288 shares. Fincl Management Inc invested in 0.11% or 3,000 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 24 shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt invested in 2.16% or 350,376 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Monarch has 0.46% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 14,409 shares. Moneta Group Inc Invest Ltd reported 64,396 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 6,410 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Condor Capital Management, which manages about $765.52M and $613.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,344 shares to 156,216 shares, valued at $16.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 2,456 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ufp Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 14,711 shares to 52,750 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Potbelly Corp. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 51,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc..

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 12.95 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 741 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Boston Prns owns 173,097 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.71% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0% or 374 shares. 14,500 were reported by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Leuthold Gru Lc accumulated 4,892 shares or 0.67% of the stock. The Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Asset Mgmt invested in 0.09% or 1,720 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 2,110 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd holds 0.21% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 28,638 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pathstone Family Office Llc has 12 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Birinyi Associates invested in 0.46% or 1,050 shares.