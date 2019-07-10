As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Td Capital Management Decreased Position; As Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Stock Value Declined, Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Position

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 25.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 72,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 361,814 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.61 million, up from 289,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 1.37M shares traded or 71.44% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.09. About 178,065 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,400 shares to 560,500 shares, valued at $15.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) by 48,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,360 shares, and cut its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 964 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Smith Graham & Investment LP reported 133,152 shares stake. West Oak Cap Lc, a California-based fund reported 292 shares. 29,929 are held by Mckinley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Delaware. Opus Cap Group Lc reported 0.11% stake. Ledyard Retail Bank owns 102,798 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 2,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 1.79 million shares. 21,096 are owned by Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Chevy Chase Hldg has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Timessquare Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 360,257 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 46,889 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45M and $474.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,860 shares to 11,284 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.48% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 70,378 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mason Street Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Lpl Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 38,204 shares. Millennium Management Limited holds 0% or 1,130 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Limited Liability Corp holds 4 shares. Trust Of Vermont invested in 0.04% or 500 shares. Kiltearn Prtn Llp has invested 3.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Dana reported 0.03% stake. Centurylink Inv Management has 0.67% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Spark Investment Ltd reported 4,300 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 2,764 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt LP holds 39,275 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 189,612 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 13.09 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.