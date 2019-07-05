As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Td Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $9.83 Million; Oxbow Advisors Maintains Position in Citigroup New (C)

Oxbow Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 25.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oxbow Advisors Llc bought 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,061 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 54,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oxbow Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $70.85. About 7.41 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 12/03/2018 – Citigroup’s lead bank analyst bids farewell to firm; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Banking Rev $4.82B; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH ENDS COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP TOTAL REVENUE $18.87 BLN, UP 3 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72 million, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 105,373 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Oxbow Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $822.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cum Pe by 50,548 shares to 197,050 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Build America Bond T (NYSE:BBN) by 329,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,393 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Enhanced Amt L&N Muni C (NVG).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

