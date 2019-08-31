As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Riverhead Capital Management Increased Position; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Holder Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Position by $17.11 Million as Stock Declined

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 148,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 556,017 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45M, down from 704,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.8. About 758,690 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 18/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR PAT 3.47 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 2.47 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 30/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS ADDITIONALLY PROVIDED INR800M TO CONTINGENCIES A/C; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 423 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2,342 shares to 2,350 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp/De (NYSE:BC) by 12,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,954 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TRV).

