As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Has Cut by $13.99 Million Its Stake; Harding Loevner LP Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake by $84.47 Million; Market Value Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 12,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 176,318 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.86M, down from 189,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $7.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1044.97. About 39,747 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 499,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 5.68 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $961.89 million, up from 5.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $168.09. About 4.74 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 02/05/2018 – Thai industry goes high-tech with Alibaba and Airbus set to move in; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP – WILL LEND ITS FULL SUPPORT TO ELE.ME INCLUDING ACCESS TO ITS NEW RETAIL INFRASTRUCTURE, PRODUCT OFFERINGS AND TECHNOLOGY EXPERTISE; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $2.26B

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,674 shares to 135,814 shares, valued at $257.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 38,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,839 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

