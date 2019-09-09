As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Position by $512,000; Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Stock Value Rose While Miller Howard Investments Has Increased by $2.86 Million Its Stake

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 26,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 775,968 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.31M, up from 749,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $127.1. About 3.69 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, down from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $15.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1127.9. About 369,926 shares traded or 57.91% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc holds 0.21% or 6,000 shares. 10 holds 0.51% or 22,192 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Trust holds 0.05% or 4,761 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel Inc holds 2.76% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 875,212 shares. Asset Mngmt One Com holds 0.29% or 497,705 shares in its portfolio. 1.15 million are owned by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Olstein Capital Mgmt Lp holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 65,800 shares. Destination Wealth Management owns 2,526 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Charter Company invested 0.43% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Investment House Limited Co has 1.31% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Price T Rowe Md owns 29.74 million shares. Diligent Investors Ltd Com has invested 0.2% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). M&R Cap invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Skba Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3,350 shares. Markel has 658,000 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68 billion and $3.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 15,542 shares to 72,887 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pattern Energy Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 308,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,323 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola European Partners P.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35,000 shares to 50,415 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $513.83 million for 12.97 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset accumulated 252,291 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.06% or 6,856 shares. Putnam Ltd Co invested in 5,757 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 157,004 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advsrs has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Macquarie Gp Ltd invested in 590 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Lc has 94,868 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt stated it has 36,663 shares. Commerce National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 4,200 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd accumulated 550 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,678 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,083 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Management has 1.9% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50,964 shares.