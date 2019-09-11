As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Lowered Its Stake by $325,632; As Celgene (CELG) Market Value Declined, Holder Wendell David Associates Trimmed Position by $6.01 Million

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Celgene (CELG) by 81.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 63,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 78,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Celgene for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $97.65. About 3.63M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 07/05/2018 – Celgene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – ABIDE THERAPEUTICS SAYS ABIDE HAS REGAINED EX-US RIGHTS TO ABX-1431 FROM CELGENE; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage; 17/04/2018 – Lycera Presents Clinical Safety and Dose Selection Results for First-in-class RORgamma Agonist Candidate LYC-55716 at the 2018; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA GRANTED OPDIVO COMBO BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION; 19/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44 million, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $25.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1152.55. About 273,008 shares traded or 14.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31M and $642.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS) by 5,407 shares to 66,787 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.82B for 9.46 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $509.72 million for 13.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.