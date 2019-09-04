As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Holder Fenimore Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $21.14 Million; Gilman Hill Asset Management Position in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Has Decreased by $470,141 as Shares Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc. (AZO) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 20,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 50,964 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.19M, down from 71,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $17.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1120.61. About 134,699 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 10,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 129,990 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 139,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.35% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.82. About 2.85M shares traded or 7.04% up from the average. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – Seagate Beats, More Downside Likely; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 09/04/2018 – SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC STX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES RATING TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT ; RATING RAISED TO $72.00 FROM $51.00; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 08/05/2018 – CleanFund’s C-PACE financing enables Seagate Properties to make energy improvements on suburban office buildings; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 20,848 shares to 359,627 shares, valued at $45.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 43,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Multi (NASDAQ:LABL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company invested in 0.17% or 1,954 shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Com owns 0.04% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 266 shares. Nfc Ltd Liability Co holds 6.26% or 20,714 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,877 shares stake. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 7.5% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 119,568 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 620 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc accumulated 374 shares. Cibc holds 0.02% or 4,161 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 3,441 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Putnam Investments Limited Company reported 5,757 shares. James Rech Incorporated has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 695 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd holds 0.01% or 209 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Catalyst Cap Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs has 0.16% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,563 shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 2,007 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.89 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11M and $284.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 32,020 shares to 169,048 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Media Invt Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 34,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 296,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Ctrs I (NYSE:SKT).

Analysts await Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 47.65% or $0.81 from last year’s $1.7 per share. STX’s profit will be $224.85M for 14.56 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by Seagate Technology plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.49% EPS growth.