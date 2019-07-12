As Autozone (AZO) Stock Price Rose, Gabelli Funds Lowered Position by $819,200; Capital Management Upped Abb LTD (ABB) Stake by $2.65 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 73.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp bought 147,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 347,690 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, up from 200,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.86. About 1.40M shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 29/03/2018 – ABB ready to participate in global upswing in 2018 – CEO; 17/04/2018 – ABB TO SUPPLY ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGERS FOR ELECTRIFY AMERICA; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 24/04/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED, PRICING GUIDANCE TO COME ON ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM ABB; 23/05/2018 – ABB INDIA – CO AND NITI AAYOG SIGNS STATEMENT OF INTENT FOR DIGITALIZATION OF MULTIPLE SECTORS; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 19/04/2018 – Automation in Africa, Asia and the Middle East is booming, ABB CEO says

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 42.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 800 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $14.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1163.37. About 96,531 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Ltd reported 2,268 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 32,801 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.05% or 5,589 shares in its portfolio. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cornerstone has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Optimum Advsrs owns 10 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 548,613 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 0.14% or 408,746 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 2,130 shares. Midas Management accumulated 4,950 shares. Tennessee-based Nfc Invests Ltd has invested 6.26% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Burney Co owns 17,044 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Research owns 0.14% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 420 shares. Nomura Inc accumulated 19,635 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.26 million activity.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.67 million for 13.32 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW) by 17,800 shares to 71,521 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tableau Software Inc Cl A (NYSE:DATA) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58 million and $363.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 10,795 shares to 445,747 shares, valued at $17.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,479 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,375 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

