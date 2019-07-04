As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Trimmed Holding; Guild Investment Management Has Cut Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.74 Million as Share Value Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 5,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1130.38. About 96,665 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Guild Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 31.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guild Investment Management Inc sold 9,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,026 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, down from 29,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook’s advice to his younger self: ‘The joy is in the journey’:; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 25/05/2018 – Instead of framing Apple’s self-driving car ambitions around vehicle design, VC Gene Muenster said investors could view Apple’s Volkswagen partnership as an investment in its growing services business; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 04/05/2018 – The buy makes Berkshire the third-largest Apple shareholder, behind Vanguard and BlackRock; 29/05/2018 – Apple to use OLED displays on 3 new handsets next year, industry sources say

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Ceasefire: Tariff Tailwind Injects Early Euphoria, With New Record Highs In Sight – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Inc reported 189,403 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc stated it has 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Karp Cap Mngmt Corp has invested 1.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Harding Loevner LP invested in 1.22% or 1.37M shares. The Nebraska-based First Comml Bank Of Omaha has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd holds 15,590 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Country Savings Bank has invested 4.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of America Mgmt accumulated 693,958 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca reported 56,755 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T Corp has invested 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 79,336 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Co. Security Bancshares Of So Dak stated it has 2.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 9,876 are held by Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Co. Independent Franchise Prtnrs Llp reported 3.75 million shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot Incorporated has 2.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 118,000 shares to 170,500 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Usg Corp (NYSE:USG).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.47M for 12.95 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Vendor Summit Celebrates and Honors Top-Performing Vendors – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone 2nd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 2.6%; EPS Increases 10.7% to $11.49 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why O’Reilly Automotive Stock Smashed the Market in 2018 – The Motley Fool” on January 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 24, 2019.