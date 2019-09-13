As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Lowered Stake; Netflix (NFLX) Shareholder Perigon Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Price Declined

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 82.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 44,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 9,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.24M, down from 53,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $14.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.97. About 72,792 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.9 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 3.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q EPS 64c; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – Review: On Netflix, a Wild Story of Guns, Sex and a Guru; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Rev $3.93B; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Ltd Co reported 1,915 shares. Natl Bank Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Badgley Phelps Bell holds 1.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 48,278 shares. Everett Harris & Co Ca reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 15,687 are owned by Amer Natl Bank. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.42M shares. Jnba Fin Advsr holds 0% or 61 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Limited Partnership invested in 38,264 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Oz Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 336,270 were reported by Mirae Asset Invs. 57,077 are held by Public Sector Pension Inv Board. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 15,515 shares. 46,444 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Fin Counselors Inc owns 0.23% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 15,281 shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 70.42 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7,150 shares to 22,597 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.16 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Apg Asset Management Nv invested in 0.5% or 299,990 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 0.25% or 189,468 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Ltd owns 6,086 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Petrus Tru Lta accumulated 17,800 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 11,441 shares. Broad Run Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Boston Advisors Limited Company holds 485 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Centurylink Investment reported 1,433 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 40,187 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1,190 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.23% or 2,042 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd holds 0.14% or 2,225 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 283,780 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Brinker Inc reported 2,491 shares stake.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecopetrol S A (NYSE:EC) by 440,894 shares to 527,794 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 670,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39 million shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).