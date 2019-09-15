As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Shareholder Birinyi Associates Increased Its Position; Nantahala Capital Management Holds Stake in Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR)

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 3.33M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.37 million, up from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 18.90 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPRICES CEOC $1.50B SR SECURED TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – REPRICING OF SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY REPRESENTS REDUCTION OF 50 BASIS POINTS IN INTEREST RATE; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 207,150 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,600 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,650 shares, and cut its stake in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) by 1.91 million shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $402.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 30,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617,446 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).