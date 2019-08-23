As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Riverhead Capital Management Boosted Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Has Trimmed Position by $3.66 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 14.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 423 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 3,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1077.19. About 205,495 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 9,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 73,595 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.07 million, down from 83,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $357.23. About 9.17 million shares traded or 112.48% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 30/05/2018 – Agylstor™, a High Density Computational Storage Leader, Announces Investment From Boeing HorizonX Ventures; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 30/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace says sold 16 aircraft worth $900 mln; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Missile Defense Agency budget boosted to $11.5 bln

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc Com by 21,100 shares to 62,079 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr Co Inc Cl A by 29,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.06 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump Again Calls For ‘Substantial Fed Cuts’ In Series Of Tweets – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Gap, Boeing and Amazon – Investorplace.com” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Boeing, GM, Pfizer, Starbucks And More – Benzinga” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe Rusling accumulated 0.17% or 2,632 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 45,261 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 10,227 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.3% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Birinyi Associate Inc has invested 1.85% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The New York-based Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney Communications has invested 2.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 0.16% or 2,811 shares. Moreover, American Money Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 571 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested in 197,678 shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,088 shares. Stanley has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Choate Advisors reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Andra Ap stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 151,450 shares or 0.46% of the stock. 3,539 were accumulated by Carroll Associate Inc.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 163,700 shares to 86,230 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 10,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,514 shares, and cut its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Mufg Americas Holdg Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 25 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 1.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,794 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 2,881 shares. James has 695 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 22,501 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 2,130 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 85,890 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Endurance Wealth Inc reported 95 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshfield Assoc invested in 7.5% or 119,568 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Company invested in 140 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Peoples holds 363 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Announces Senior Vice President Promotion NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on November 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone Is A Pretty Good ‘Sit And Do Nothing’ Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.