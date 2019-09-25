As Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose, Holder Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Stake; Mayo Investment Advisers Cut Holding in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) as Share Value Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1284.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,416 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 3,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.05M, up from 266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $8.79 during the last trading session, reaching $1087.84. About 16,452 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Mayo Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 33.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc sold 18,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 35,785 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.96M, down from 54,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mayo Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.04. About 688,225 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 30/03/2018 – Cisco Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 26/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Gives $50M to Combat California Homelessness; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 13/04/2018 – FACTBOX-Russia’s list of U.S. imports that could be banned

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.57 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco completes deal for Voicea – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Datadog Is a Hot IPO – Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy Cisco (CSCO) Stock Heading into Q3 2019 Earnings Wednesday? – Nasdaq” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco to acquire CloudCherry for Contact Center business – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,874 shares to 8,124 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 27,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,021 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).