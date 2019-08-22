As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Td Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $9.83 Million; As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Investec Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding by $1.97 Million

Investec Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 17.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd sold 28,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 139,019 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, down from 167,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 170,593 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $12.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1075.24. About 64,735 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.36 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AutoZone – Next Stop: All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2019 RECon â€“ The Global Real Estate Convention – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cimarex Energy: Aiming For Disciplined Production Growth – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cimarex Energy Approves Dividend on Preferred Stock – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cimarex Energy: A Good Value At Its Current Share Price – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: The Impact Of Lower Prices For NGLs And Natural Gas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

