As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Kirr Marbach & Company Has Lowered Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position by $901,559; Valuation Rose

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1153.32. About 240,574 shares traded or 0.88% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $111.79. About 2.15M shares traded or 30.34% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 15/03/2018 – Asia Pacific Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08 million and $411.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 8,444 shares to 30,239 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, James Research Incorporated has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 695 shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 232,923 shares. Bailard has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 787 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 138 shares. 335 are held by Farr Miller Washington Limited Company Dc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 27,306 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 904 shares. Natixis holds 0.2% or 31,645 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc holds 0.07% or 94,868 shares in its portfolio. 844 were accumulated by Raymond James Na. 2,135 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 179,462 shares or 0.67% of the stock. 1,389 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Pitcairn Com owns 874 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $509.72 million for 13.26 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of AutoZone, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AZO) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 24, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Ideas to Make Your Portfolio Recession-Resistant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55M and $35.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF) by 59,711 shares to 63,833 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argyle Management has 41,075 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The invested in 74,009 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,479 shares. Pggm Investments has 0.46% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% stake. Oxbow invested in 8,448 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% or 20,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). New England Research & Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,450 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 2,302 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 517,214 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Blackrock holds 0.14% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 31.19 million shares. Moreover, Quadrant Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.01% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 17,543 shares. Numerixs Tech Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,400 shares.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $512.20M for 24.30 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.