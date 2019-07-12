As Autozone (AZO) Share Value Rose, Holder Qv Investors Lowered by $18.01 Million Its Position; Transact Technologies (TACT) Market Value Declined While Zpr Investment Management Boosted Position

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) by 69.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 37,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,865 shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $831,000, up from 53,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Transact Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.88. About 6,066 shares traded. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) has declined 24.09% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – Jaffe’s Targan to Present on Legal Aspects of Electronic Payments at TRANSACT 18; 07/05/2018 – TransAct Technologies and Asia Pioneer Entertainment Sign Distribution Agreement for Asia Gaming Market; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s AGS Transact to make third attempt at IPO, aims to raise up to 10 bln rupees – Mint; 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 24/04/2018 – SPOTON TRANSACT LLC, A PAYMENTS & SOFTWARE COMPANY, ANNOUNCED INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $20 MLN LED BY TWIN BROTHERS AND CO-FOUNDERS, MATT AND ZACH HYMAN; 11/04/2018 – iPayment, Inc. Named a Finalist for ISO of the Year Award at TRANSACT 2018; 13/05/2018 – TRANSACT: MCY: MERCURY BUYS STAKE IN TILT RENEWABLES LIMITED; 19/04/2018 – TRANSACT: SKSEEKA REPORTS PURCHASE OF NORTHLAND OPERATION; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 43.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 17,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,308 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $1148.91. About 170,212 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch

More notable recent TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PTC: High Growth Market Opportunity Still In Tact – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Transact Technologies (TACT) Announces Retirement of Graham Tanaka from Board – StreetInsider.com” published on January 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Bags Four in a Row on Tariff Delay Hopes – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TransAct Technologies (TACT) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TransAct Technologies to Participate in 2019 East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference on June 12 – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold TACT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 2.72 million shares or 13.96% less from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Connors Investor Svcs has 0.03% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Zpr Investment Mngmt invested in 90,865 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 8,462 shares. Punch Associates Investment Management invested in 363,700 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 118,100 were accumulated by North Star Invest Mgmt Corp. Federated Pa accumulated 396 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc reported 38,158 shares stake. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Wedge L Lp Nc reported 36,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.01% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT). Tower Rech Ltd Com (Trc) holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 32,752 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb has 0.02% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 259 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,780 shares. Jefferies Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 4,586 shares. Cognios Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.85% or 2,343 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 58,147 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 21,645 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Manhattan owns 183,147 shares. Ironwood Financial Limited reported 5 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 60,176 shares. Weiss Multi reported 10,800 shares. Assetmark Inc stated it has 278 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston has 0.23% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Auto Stock Roundup: Ford to Axe Jobs, AZO & AAP Beat on Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 EPS, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $535.67M for 13.16 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.