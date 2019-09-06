As Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Upped by Glenview State Bank Trust

Glenview State Bank Trust increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview State Bank Trust bought 172 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $716,000, up from 230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.23M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Carrefour buys majority stake in French meal delivery company; 03/04/2018 – Billboard: Chris Stapleton Talks Covering Elton John for ‘Restoration’: Exclusive Amazon Music Preview; 08/03/2018 – Several candidates have been approached to lead Amazon’s health venture with Berkshire and JPM; 14/05/2018 – Uber Taps Amazon Division Head to Manage Northern, Eastern Europe; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Grocery Delivery from Whole Foods Market to Atlanta and San Francisco; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 14/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon to open cashierless stores in Chicago, San Francisco; 25/04/2018 – It’s telling that $IRBT iRoomba is down even when they claim strong earnings

Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 99.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 1,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 10 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 1,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1143.34. About 178,027 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $517.82M for 13.15 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp And Com Inc holds 5.13% or 10,570 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Liability accumulated 3,561 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 960 shares stake. Cibc Mkts invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Geode Capital Lc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Osborne Prns Capital Management reported 1.2% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Comerica Bank has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 5,589 shares. Macquarie Group owns 590 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.38% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Maverick Capital Ltd holds 0.27% or 20,201 shares in its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). State Street invested in 1.16M shares. Raymond James & Associate has 10,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $85.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 6,555 shares to 7,695 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 25,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,162 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone to Release First Quarter Earnings December 4, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on November 13, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone to hold Stockholders’ Meeting December 19, 2018 NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William And Il has 2.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 263,390 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 1,560 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs Corporation has invested 0.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 153 were reported by Madison Investment. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 1.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,400 shares. Blue Chip Prtnrs accumulated 467 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Fmr Llc reported 16.66M shares or 3.55% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 536 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 2.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.78% or 7,639 shares. Massachusetts-based Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership has invested 5.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tcw owns 187,564 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested in 16,835 shares. Texas-based Cadence National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 10,971 shares.