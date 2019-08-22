As Autozone (AZO) Share Price Rose, Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Holding; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Stock Price Rose While U S Global Investors Raised Its Stake

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 2.88 million shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 04/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS GHANA STARTS SWITCH TO CONTRACT MINING AT TARKWA; 25/04/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD – QTR ENDED MARCH ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS $955 PER OZ VS $1,016 PER OZ YEAR AGO; 14/05/2018 – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LTD GMY.AX – GOLDFIELDS MONEY LAUNCHES NEW BANKING PLATFORM; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO: INDUSTRY PRODUCTION COSTS HAVE BOTTOMED OUT; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 19/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS BUYS THUNDER MOUNTAIN GOLD PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Gold Fields to set aside acquisitions, sees industry costs rising-CEO

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 59,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 99,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.59M, down from 159,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $11.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1076.82. About 77,670 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 24,210 shares to 175,839 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

More notable recent Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Gold Fields Fell as Much as 10.8% Today – Motley Fool” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gold Fields: Thoughts On Recent Price Action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Gold Fields, Vipshop Holdings, and Covia Holdings Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gold Fields dismisses AngloGold merger report – MINING.com” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gold, gold miners slip as safe-haven assets under pressure – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 17,298 shares to 9.88 million shares, valued at $379.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 44,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” on March 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “ALLDATA Signs European Licensing Agreement with Honda – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone tracks higher after Oppenheimer nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 14,927 shares. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 26,770 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc invested in 0.06% or 86,934 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware stated it has 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 62,777 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 1,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial owns 50 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 13 shares. Navellier Assocs invested in 3,873 shares. 374 are held by Prudential Public. Us Commercial Bank De has 2,733 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 904 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership holds 2.19% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25M for 12.38 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.