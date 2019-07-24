As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Holder Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased Its Position; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Oak Associates LTD Cut Its Position

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 23,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,222 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.28M, down from 108,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $1172.11. About 112,765 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500.

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 35.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,450 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 22,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $129.27. About 4.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – PUNITIVE DAMAGES AWARD BRINGS TOTAL PAYMENT TO $117 MLN IN THE CASE, INCLUDING $37 MLN IN COMPENSATORY DAMAGES; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $61.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK) by 20,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 918,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.83 earnings per share, up 17.75% or $3.29 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.70 million for 13.42 P/E if the $21.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 13,560 shares to 23,030 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TEVA) by 21,181 shares in the quarter, for a total of 782,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc..

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.