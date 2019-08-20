As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Holder Kirr Marbach & Company Decreased Holding by $325,632; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Position

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc sold 318 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,051 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.44M, down from 16,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kirr Marbach & Company Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1091.11. About 189,189 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 152,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 114,538 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, down from 266,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 12.55 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Kirr Marbach & Company Llc, which manages about $658.08M and $411.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 23,158 shares to 654,684 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Sell-Side Raise AutoZone Price Targets Following Big Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on February 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “AutoZone’s Solid Q3 Results, Strong Hub Strategy Keep UBS Bullish – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Aqr Management Ltd holds 202,780 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Inc has 6,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ajo LP reported 13,602 shares stake. Origin Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 12,730 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 70,378 shares. Old Retail Bank In holds 468 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co has 2,641 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ironwood Fincl Ltd owns 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 13,764 shares. Weiss Multi has 10,800 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Srb invested in 0.08% or 815 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc owns 23,626 shares or 2.29% of their US portfolio. 904 are held by Check Capital Management Incorporated Ca.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $2.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 153,302 shares to 195,131 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 18,586 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Outlook Takes Trade War Hit – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Medtronic, Novo Nordisk, Southern and TransDigm – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: AZZ, CIRCOR International, Intevac, Cisco Systems and Stratasys – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.