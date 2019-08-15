As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Axa Has Boosted by $6.89 Million Its Position; Phocas Financial Position in Emergent Bio Solutions (EBS) Has Lowered by $1.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Phocas Financial Corp decreased its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (EBS) by 18.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp sold 37,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.65% . The institutional investor held 165,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 202,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $43.33. About 91,576 shares traded. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) has declined 16.70% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EBS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Emergent BioSolutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBS); 26/03/2018 – Emergent Appoints Richard Lindahl as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – SPROTT INVESTS IN EMERGENT BEFORE GOLD BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – EMERGENT BIO 1Q REV. $117.8M, EST. $140.0M; 03/05/2018 – Emergent Biosolutions 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 22/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL BE FUNDED USING COMPANY’S WORKING CAPITAL; 26/03/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Executive Management Changes; 24/05/2018 – CEPI – COLLABORATION WITH PROFECTUS BIOSCIENCES INC. AND EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC; 12/04/2018 – Emergent BioSolutions Announces Successful Completion of Mutual Recognition Procedure for Market Authorisation of BioThrax in European Countries; 26/03/2018 – EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS INC – PROMOTED ROBERT G. KRAMER SR. TO NEWLY-CREATED POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

Axa increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 54.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 6,727 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 19,137 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.60M, up from 12,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $18.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1077.75. About 251,296 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

More notable recent Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Emergent BioSolutions to Participate in Series of Investor Conferences – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in May – The Motley Fool” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Emergent BioSolutions Completes Acquisition of Specialty Vaccines Company PaxVax – GlobeNewswire” on October 04, 2018. More interesting news about Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emergent Bio nabs $261M order for anthrax vaccine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Emergent BioSolutions Announces Appointment of Seamus Mulligan to its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold EBS shares while 77 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.54 million shares or 2.68% more from 41.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 20,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) for 41,179 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). New York-based Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 45 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 12,765 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 0% or 9,081 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 815,657 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 184,958 shares. Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.03% in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS). Pitcairn holds 0.07% or 12,157 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 72,123 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 85,109 shares. First Interstate State Bank stated it has 283 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 242,562 shares to 381,372 shares, valued at $7.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation Class A by 503,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC).

More recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stock Repurchase NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” on March 20, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Did Business Growth Power AutoZone’s (NYSE:AZO) Share Price Gain of 109%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AutoZone Appoints New Board Member NYSE:AZO – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Axa, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,500 shares to 284,277 shares, valued at $17.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 132,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32M shares, and cut its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR).