As Autozone (AZO) Market Value Rose, Armistice Capital Has Lifted Its Holding; Marlowe Partners LP Decreased Its Holding in Lam Research (LRCX) as Shares Rose

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $13.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1144.22. About 160,811 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 0.6%; EPS Increases 17.3% to $13.42; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $181.4. About 1.50M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement holds 0.21% or 163,125 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has invested 0.09% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 138 shares. 12,300 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Blackrock owns 1.92M shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 20,201 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Co stated it has 3,000 shares. Natixis has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Regal Invest Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,685 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 899 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Creative Planning stated it has 1,718 shares.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.26 million activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics Inc by 1.30 million shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $29.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co by 48,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 972,000 shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

More notable recent AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AutoZone to Release Second Quarter Earnings February 26, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AutoZone: A Stock Buyback Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AutoZone 3rd Quarter Same Store Sales Increase 3.9%; EPS Increases 19.2% to $15.99 – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “AutoZone Stock Needs Preventative Maintenance, Not More Stock Buybacks – Investorplace.com” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Guggenheim Raises Outlook on Surging AutoZone Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 13.34 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider JENNINGS KEVIN sold $304,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Inc invested in 4,664 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Hennessy accumulated 0.13% or 15,132 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Inv Council has invested 0.52% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). New York-based Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited invested in 0.11% or 1,419 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Texas-based Bbt Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.54% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 22,201 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 2,501 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 32,500 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.32% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 206,512 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Inc has 26 shares. National Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 2,482 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company invested in 3,368 shares.