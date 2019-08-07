As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Tiverton Asset Management Lowered Holding by $710,656; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Holding in Nuance Communications (NUAN) Raised by $907,168 as Share Price Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $19.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1082.26. About 230,617 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 56,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The institutional investor held 670,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36M, up from 614,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.49. About 1.71M shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of AI-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE SAYS PAUL RICCI TO RETIRE; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Resignation of Certain Nuance Board Members; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational AI Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 15/05/2018 – Golden Gate Adds Nuance, Exits Black Knight, Cuts KLX: 13F

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 109,886 shares to 171,908 shares, valued at $3.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd holds 0.73% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 797,160 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP has 1,509 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 20,881 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 100 shares. Bridgewater LP reported 22,038 shares. Lapides Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 269,100 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. 1.08 million are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) or 550 shares. 35,218 were accumulated by Green Square Ltd Com. Principal Finance has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Magnetar Fincl Lc has 0.04% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 93,863 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 3.71M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 2.57M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Susquehanna International Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 130,420 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Techs owns 4,608 shares. Cibc Asset Management invested 0.02% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prudential Financial holds 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 24,082 shares. Franklin stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 9,010 were accumulated by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Manchester Capital Management accumulated 238 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Leuthold Gru Ltd invested in 0.67% or 4,892 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 2,211 shares. Yorktown Rech Comm invested 0.14% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Cetera Advsrs has 244 shares. Weiss Multi owns 10,800 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 1,545 shares in its portfolio. 30,187 are owned by Gotham Asset Ltd Llc. Mitsubishi Ufj Holdings reported 0.53% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $549.92 million for 12.45 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.