As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder S Muoio & Company Cut Stake by $329,700; Valueworks Continues to Hold Holding in Newell Brands (NWL)

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.72 million, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1085.65. About 254,142 shares traded or 2.42% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 34,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 336,223 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.19 million, up from 302,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 3.21 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees After-Tax Proceeds of About $2.2B; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Independent Directors Urge Shareholders Not To Act On Starboard’s Latest Salvo — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Former Newell director Martin Franklin says he may buy Newell assets; 11/04/2018 – Sharpie® Partners with The Players’ Tribune to Launch New Content Series and Special Edition Athlete Packs and Markers; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Carl Icahn and Newell Announced Agreement on Board Earlier Monday; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn Still Hasn’t Taken Sides in Newell’s Proxy Fight With Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands: About 50% of New Portfolio Will Be Legacy Newell Rubbermaid Businesses; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,500 shares. 4 were accumulated by Tortoise Lc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares. Moreover, Ajo LP has 0.05% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 9,394 shares. Fred Alger reported 11 shares. Moreover, Brinker Cap has 0.1% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Marathon Asset Management Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 50,046 shares. Regions Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Beck Mack & Oliver Limited holds 0.17% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 4,500 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 22,030 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 3,473 shares or 0.06% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 189,468 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 7,208 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $78,800 activity.