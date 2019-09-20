As Autozone (AZO) Market Valuation Rose, Btim Upped Stake; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Holding Has Upped by Monarch Capital Management Inc

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $221.75. About 394,955 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Btim Corp increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 1.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 316 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 16,710 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.37M, up from 16,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $1162.63. About 77,106 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,420 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. 132 are held by Signaturefd Lc. 404,674 are owned by Fiera Corporation. Kbc Nv owns 20,995 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 12 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 3,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc owns 142,176 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 438 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated stated it has 14,913 shares. New York-based Etrade Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 85,090 were reported by Spf Beheer Bv. Edgestream Ptnrs LP reported 6,563 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Earnest Limited has 0% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Van Eck Assoc Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 1,500 shares.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3,734 shares to 244,247 shares, valued at $20.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,134 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.