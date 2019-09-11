As Autonation (AN) Valuation Rose, Force Capital Management Raised Its Stake; Conagra Brands (CAG) Shareholder Coho Partners LTD Boosted Stake

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.33. About 93,513 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc. (CAG) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 520,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 4.36M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.89 million, up from 3.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.67. About 326,044 shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 05/03/2018 U.S. FTC SAYS IT CHALLENGES PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CONAGRA’S WESSON COOKING OIL BRAND BY CRISCO OWNER, J.M. SMUCKER CO; 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Net sales in Conagra’s frozen food business rose 3 percent to $689 million in the quarter; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Comments On FTC Position Regarding Proposed Sale Of Wesson oil business; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA: TRANSPORTATION COSTS WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.68 million activity.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought 10,000 shares worth $299,865. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

