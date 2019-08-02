As Autonation (AN) Stock Value Rose, Force Capital Management Boosted by $968,870 Its Holding; Silverback Asset Management Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Has Increased by $2.34 Million

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 755,206 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video)

Silverback Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 200.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silverback Asset Management Llc bought 333,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, up from 166,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silverback Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $385.20M market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 755,636 shares traded or 146.43% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc invested in 0% or 10,873 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 25,561 shares. Moreover, Silverback Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.63% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 500,000 shares. Oaktree Cap Mgmt LP holds 3.25M shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 50,232 shares. S Squared Technologies Lc holds 257,653 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 75,220 shares. North Run Cap Lp owns 5.71% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 1.21 million shares. Springowl Associates Limited accumulated 133,082 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Co has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Moreover, Davenport Limited has 0.01% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Barclays Pcl stated it has 4,471 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 500,000 were accumulated by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 23,251 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. EDELSON DAVID B also bought $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) on Monday, February 25.