As Autonation (AN) Stock Rose, Private Management Group Raised Stake by $306,180; Home Depot Ord (HD) Shareholder Cincinnati Insurance Company Raised Stake

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 8,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 890,152 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.80M, up from 881,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 259,583 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45 million, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 11,830 shares to 555,881 shares, valued at $17.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB) by 215 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,231 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $1.56M were sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.