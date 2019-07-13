As Autonation (AN) Stock Rose, Force Capital Management Increased Its Position; Unilever Plc (UL) Shareholder Johnson Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 248,009 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Rev $5.26B; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 7.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,007 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.66M, down from 217,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 524,658 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Mgmt Corporation holds 4,567 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 586,448 shares. Rbs LP invested 51.94% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 20,500 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.45% or 5,938 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0% or 9,282 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Interest Gru has 0.02% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 114,926 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company owns 1,018 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 51,548 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 556,307 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.04% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Swiss Retail Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Natl Bank Of Mellon, New York-based fund reported 978,196 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc. by 14,864 shares to 232,866 shares, valued at $49.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard European Vipers (VGK) by 29,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,144 shares, and has risen its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH).

