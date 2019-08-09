As Autonation (AN) Stock Rose, Force Capital Management Has Raised by $968,870 Its Holding; As Store Cap (STOR) Share Value Rose, Holder Apg Asset Management Us Trimmed Position by $25.28 Million

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 43,053 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q EPS $1.01; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 766,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.05M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.11M, down from 3.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 731,495 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP STOR.N – NOTES WERE ISSUED AT 99.515% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2028; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital Affirms 2018 Guidance of AFFO per Share Between $1.78 to $1.84; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A Baa2 Rating To Store Capital’s Senior Unsecured Notes; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 488 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Private Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1.58% or 890,152 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Lc accumulated 0.01% or 5,641 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 50,400 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.02% or 9,104 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Northern Tru reported 556,307 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Ww Incorporated stated it has 9,282 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 330,517 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Liability Company has 12,389 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,752 shares. First Manhattan owns 1,522 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% or 102,641 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corp invested in 32,560 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup holds 2,384 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.64 million activity. 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 were bought by EDELSON DAVID B on Monday, February 25.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 825,000 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $92.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 4.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 18.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

