As Autonation (AN) Stock Rose, Cls Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $743,890; Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Lifted Cummins (CMI) Stake

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 95.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 21,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,018 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 22,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 703,508 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 14.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 2,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,933 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, up from 16,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar; 09/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 9, 2018 10:30:38 A.M. Today’s prayer was offered by Rev. Dr. Dan C. Cummins, Peoples Church,; 22/05/2018 – Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 09/04/2018 – Cricket-Australia bowler Cummins out of IPL with back injury; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – MARCH QTR INCOME FROM OPS 12.06 BLN RUPEES VS 12.39 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. $1.56M worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) was sold by JACKSON MICHAEL J on Wednesday, June 5.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,916 shares to 8,583 shares, valued at $959,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (LAG) by 101,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $101.55 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,429 shares to 645,388 shares, valued at $34.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 62,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,161 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).