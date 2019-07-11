As Autonation (AN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Force Capital Management Lifted Stake; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Position in Intra (ITCI) Upped as Stock Price Declined

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Intra (ITCI) by 43.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 289,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 949,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57 million, up from 659,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Intra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $611.99 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 1.26M shares traded or 89.65% up from the average. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has declined 40.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ITCI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITCI); 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on lTl-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies 1Q Loss $35.5M; 26/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on ITI-214 at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in Intra-Cellular; 11/05/2018 – Lumateperone (Intra-Cellular Therapies) Drug Overview: A Serotonin 5-HT2A Receptor Antagonist, a Modulator of the Dopaminergic and Glutamatergic Systems, and a Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor – ResearchAndMarkets; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP); 31/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Presents Data on Symptom Improvement by Lumateperone on Negative Symptoms, Depression, and Social Function in Patients with Schizophrenia at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual…; 29/05/2018 – Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations on Lumateperone at the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP) Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Intra-Cellular Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 309,896 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has declined 16.24% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. $1; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO SEES AUTO LENDING WITHOUT `SYSTEMIC RISK’; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Matches Profit Expectations, Is A Little Shy On Sales — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS

Since May 14, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 40,000 shares to 26,585 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,552 shares, and cut its stake in Novocure Ltd Reg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ITCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 36.90 million shares or 0.95% more from 36.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.12% in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). Jump Trading Ltd Company owns 14,600 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp reported 1.35M shares. 43,900 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability reported 23,594 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Secs Inc has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 302 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI). First Mercantile Tru reported 0.03% stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 25,215 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,671 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.85M shares. Weiss Multi holds 0.01% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) for 8.27M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 59,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

More notable recent Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Intra-Cellular Therapies Mourns the Passing of Co-Founder and Nobel Laureate, Dr. Paul Greengard – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,943.32 down -20.44 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $1.51 million activity. $41,469 worth of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shares were bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Before You Buy Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), Consider Its Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Ralph Lauren Corporation’s (NYSE:RL) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.