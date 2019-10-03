As Autonation (AN) Stock Price Rose, Arlington Value Capital Has Cut by $1.86 Million Its Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Stake in General Dynamics (GD) Has Raised as Stock Value Rose

Arlington Value Capital Llc decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc sold 45,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.01 million, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 24,484 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 65,238 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.86 million, up from 62,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $172.41. About 65,485 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To General Dynamics’ New Unsecured Notes; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q REV. $7.54B, EST. $7.54B; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 04/04/2018 – China retaliates, slaps duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets skid; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Communications has 103,604 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 20,987 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.31% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Veritable Lp holds 0.03% or 9,352 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc holds 0.11% or 2,166 shares. Davenport & Co Limited Liability has 240,868 shares. 1,443 are held by First Foundation Advsrs. Macroview Inv Lc holds 125 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 24 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al has 7,195 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 12,090 shares. Weybosset Rech & Mgmt Ltd reported 40,482 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 54,037 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wade G W And accumulated 4,237 shares.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Dynamics Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About General Dynamics Corporation (GD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “General Dynamics Appoints Graney as President of Electric Boat; Carver as President of NASSCO; Geiger to Retire – PRNewswire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Dynamics: A Wonderful Company Trading At Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Stock Upgraded — Again – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,391 shares to 293,473 shares, valued at $29.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,272 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 EPS, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.66 million for 10.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Teekay Tankers’s (NYSE:TNK) Share Price Down A Worrying 63%? – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Examination Of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Share Price Is Up 118% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tilly’s, Inc.’s (NYSE:TLYS) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ReneSola Regains Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards for Average Closing Price – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Llc has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 51,725 shares. 5,875 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation. Mutual Of America Ltd Company stated it has 50,313 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Ltd invested in 44,400 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 22,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 5,127 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications Ny has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 16,269 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 6,606 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 237 shares. 44,577 were reported by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 51,533 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 8,509 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 38,748 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.68 million activity.