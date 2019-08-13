As Autonation (AN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Force Capital Management Increased Position; John G Ullman & Associates Has Cut Ciena (CIEN) Position by $9.75 Million as Share Price Rose

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 324,642 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 16/04/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 263,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 5,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 268,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 895,969 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Adj EPS 23c; 13/03/2018 – Ciena Reveals New Solutions that Tackle Fiber Densification Challenges and Create More Adaptive Networks; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 15/05/2018 – GlobeNet Strengthens its Latin American Submarine Network with Ciena

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Academic Member Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Jisc Bolsters Network to Support UKâ€™s Research & Education Sector – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). John G Ullman And Assocs Inc stated it has 5,500 shares. 13,635 were reported by Boston Advisors Limited Liability Company. D E Shaw owns 780,238 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 844,800 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1.25M shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 143,723 shares stake. Boston Partners owns 1.77M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 11,792 shares. Sit Investment Associate Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Ent Fincl Corp invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moody Savings Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advsr Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 31,158 shares to 267,957 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,200 shares, and has risen its stake in M D U Resources Grp (NYSE:MDU).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.64 million activity. The insider EDELSON DAVID B bought 1,150 shares worth $41,469.