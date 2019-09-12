As Autonation (AN) Shares Rose, Holder Rbs Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake; Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Paychex (Put) (PAYX) Position by $2.05 Million

Rbs Partners Lp decreased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbs Partners Lp sold 86,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The institutional investor held 3.53M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.89M, down from 3.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbs Partners Lp who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.49. About 553,065 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Net $93.7M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Revenue Rose 3%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter EPS; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION CEO MIKE JACKSON COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (Put) (PAYX) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Paychex Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.69. About 1.37 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADT Inc. (ADT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paychex cut on weakening employment environment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Agree To Buy Paychex At $62.50, Earn 3.3% Using Options – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex Earnings: PAYX Stock Dips on Mixed Q4 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Paychex (PAYX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Lc reported 0.02% stake. Sandhill Partners Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 12,418 shares. Greenleaf invested in 3,636 shares. Saratoga Rech And Invest Mgmt owns 6,455 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Pnc Grp reported 0.06% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Georgia-based Rowland And Company Invest Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Dean Inv Associates Llc invested in 37,369 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited has 8,659 shares. Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 42,269 shares. Loudon Management Ltd owns 0.21% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 3,009 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Limited holds 12,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 4,025 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Welch And Forbes Limited Company stated it has 1.15% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company reported 183,723 shares stake.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 49,915 shares to 50,438 shares, valued at $18.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD) by 270,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 295,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi Color Corp (NASDAQ:LABL).

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.60 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 8.87% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.24 per share. AN’s profit will be $100.64 million for 11.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by AutoNation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 69 reduced holdings. only 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 57.34 million shares or 2.22% more from 56.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0.28% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Llc reported 9,500 shares. 13,216 were accumulated by Sei Co. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd holds 1.34% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) or 28,728 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 226,183 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tudor Corporation Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Paloma Partners Management Company holds 0.01% or 13,770 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Llc accumulated 15,660 shares. 5,032 were accumulated by Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated. First Mercantile Trust Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 520 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt has 15,668 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc owns 15,071 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1,074 shares. Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.38% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 3.63M shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.