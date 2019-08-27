As Autonation (AN) Shares Rose, Force Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $968,870; Nvidia (NVDA) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Declined

Force Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 141.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc bought 27,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 47,207 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 461,691 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline A. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO Sees Shift Towards Trucks and SUV’s (Video); 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q REV. $5.3B, EST. $5.27B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Same-Store Used Vehicle Gross Profit Rose 9%; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 06/03/2018 AutoNation Named Best in Auto Marketing; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN)

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 39.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 834,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230.06 million, down from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.45. About 7.44 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 11/04/2018 – Crypto Mining: New z-enemy-1.05a Closed Source Ravencoin (RVN) Nvidia GPU Miner; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 27/03/2018 – Kinetica Now Available on NVIDIA GPU Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since June 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $4.68 million activity.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “NYSE Antennas Spark High-Speed Trader Backlash – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 10,932 shares. Utd Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 5,848 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Markel accumulated 32,560 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny reported 3,774 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) invested in 7,498 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Schwartz Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.19% or 101,900 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sei Invs owns 11,334 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 3,183 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt reported 0.44% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Fmr Ltd Com owns 454,898 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.01% invested in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) for 12,926 shares. 47 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 27,329 shares to 2.41M shares, valued at $72.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 431,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (NYSE:BBD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,422 shares. British Columbia Investment invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Moreover, Swiss National Bank has 0.38% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1.93 million shares. Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd holds 6,696 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 7,036 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lincoln Natl has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,099 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al invested in 0.02% or 12,331 shares. Webster National Bank N A holds 12,519 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.35% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 191,621 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.36% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Beaumont Financial Prns has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,970 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc reported 0.05% stake. King Luther Cap Mgmt accumulated 3,368 shares. The North Carolina-based Cap Invest Counsel has invested 1.27% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).