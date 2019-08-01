As Autonation (AN) Share Value Rose, Arlington Value Capital Upped Holding; Shapiro Capital Management Raised Position in Fireeye (FEYE) as Share Price Declined

Arlington Value Capital Llc increased its stake in Autonation Inc (AN) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arlington Value Capital Llc bought 265,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.76% . The hedge fund held 3.43 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.57M, up from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arlington Value Capital Llc who had been investing in Autonation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 794,032 shares traded. AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has risen 2.25% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.25% the S&P500. Some Historical AN News: 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q Used Vehicle Revenue $1.33B; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation CEO: Gas prices would have to nearly double to stop truck and SUV sales; 01/05/2018 – AutoNation 1Q New Vehicle Revenue $2.8B; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates LP Exits Position in AutoNation; 01/05/2018 – AUTONATION 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ AutoNation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AN); 20/04/2018 – Dr. Jacqueline a. Travisano Elected to AutoNation’s Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – AutoNation May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 14th Straight Gain; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 01/05/2018 – Some question the wisdom of this move, but AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson is not worried

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 380,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.35% . The institutional investor held 13.81 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $231.90B, up from 13.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.83% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15. About 19.68 million shares traded or 440.47% up from the average. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 3.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 17/04/2018 – FireEye Unveils SmartVision Edition to Detect Stealthy, Malicious Traffic Inside Networks; 14/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Attivo Networks Snags Ex-FireEye CTO Tony Cole To Accelerate Vertical Push; 22/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces Pricing of $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE SEES 2Q REV. $199M-$203M, EST. $200.7M; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 15/03/2018 – In a first, U.S. blames Russia for cyber attacks on energy grid; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS $0.00; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 16/03/2018 – FIREEYE DETAILS SUSPECTED CHINESE HACKS IN BLOOMBERG INTERVIEW

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Another trade for 1,150 shares valued at $41,469 was bought by EDELSON DAVID B.

More notable recent AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Is Using Debt In A Risky Way – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What AutoNation, Inc.’s (NYSE:AN) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold AN shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 56.09 million shares or 0.29% less from 56.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.04% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.01% or 75,031 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 31,213 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Royal London Asset Management reported 20,695 shares. Sei Investments has 11,334 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 4,752 shares. Glenmede Na reported 1,074 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 51,548 shares. Michigan-based Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Brandywine Inv Mngmt Lc holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 56,995 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp Incorporated reported 38,369 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset LP accumulated 41,594 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 368,589 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Lp reported 3.30M shares. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Levin Cap Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 10,601 shares stake. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Com holds 3.74 million shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 3,606 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc stated it has 677 shares. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Cutter And Company Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 10,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Company has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 29,869 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 680 shares.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “FireEye Jumps Over a Low Bar, Reduces 2019 Guidance Anyway – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FireEye Inc (FEYE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “21 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Technology Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,330 shares to 4.81 million shares, valued at $132.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 41,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,136 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).